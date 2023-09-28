Prize-winning petals at the Bloomsburg Fair

Newswatch 16 met a woman who has been winning ribbons for her flower arrangements at the Bloomsburg Fair for decades.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — When you step inside the buildings at the Bloomsburg Fair, you'll see prize-winning vegetables, cakes—almost anything you can think of.

People who enter their work are good at what they do, and they are proud of it.

Greta Ferris of Bloomsburg has been entering her flowers and arrangements at the Bloomsburg Fair for more than 40 years.

"Since my daughter was a little baby. I dragged her around to all different kinds of garden shows and displays like this."

Ferris' work is on display inside the Horticultural Building. Every entry has a ribbon attached to it.

Ferris is president of the Catawissa Garden Club, and while she is proud of her individual accomplishments, she really wanted to talk about what the garden club did.

"We had a couple of new girls working with some of our regulars on some of the tables, so I'm very excited for them. They got a blue ribbon, and then our club got best overall, so we were very happy."

Over the years, she has won hundreds of ribbons at the Bloomsburg Fair.

"Sometimes, I let the grandchildren play with them. They play award shows."

Ferris plans to do this for as long as she is able.

"I've been doing it for a long time, and so I think it's experience more than anything. Plus, it's a love of flowers. I love flowers, I love rocks. I love trees, so this is right up my niche."

You can stop into any of these buildings and see the prize-winning entries.

The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania, dating back to 1855. Fair Week officially begins the third Saturday after Labor Day.

The Bloomsburg Fair is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 30.

Admission is $8; kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $5.

