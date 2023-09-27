Judging the prize winners | On The Pennsylvania Road

In a building filled with prize-winning produce, Jon Meyer shadows the judges doling out the blue ribbons.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — While the Bloomsburg Fair has grown into Pennsylvania's largest fair, its roots are still in agriculture. Growers across the area still compete for blue ribbons.

Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road behind closed doors to see the judging of fruits and vegetables.

The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania, dating back to 1855. Fair Week officially begins the third Saturday after Labor Day.

The Bloomsburg Fair is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 30.

Admission is $8; kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $5.

