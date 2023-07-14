History comes alive in Berwick

History is coming alive this weekend in Berwick as the community celebrates its World War II roots.

BERWICK, Pa. — People are taking a step back in time at Test Track Park in Berwick for the community's World War II Weekend. It's the sixth year of the event.

"It's a tribute to the veterans who served in World War II and to the 9,135 workers from 177 municipalities all over Northeastern Pennsylvania who built the Stuart Tanks," Event Organizer Tom MacLaughlin said.

Stuart was the first tank to be built for the United States Army by a private contractor. It was built and tested in Berwick.

People can see the tanks up close during World War II Weekend.

"He has always wanted to visit it and see all the army stuff, and we're down in the area, so we thought we'd come in. It's pretty neat," Pam Fry of Benton said.

World War II Weekend features re-enactors, including Steven Snyder.

"For me doing WWII re-enacting brings a sort-of different level to the interaction to the history. You can read about a lot of stuff in the history books but being able to see it and, for us, wearing the uniform," Snyder said.

Snyder is portraying a French soldier during World War II.

"They fought in Southern France in the Southern France invasion all the way to the end of WWII," Snyder said.

The event also features vendors and mock battles.

"Two serious mock battles, one on Saturday, one on Sunday, then some smaller ones with other groups," MacLaughlin said.

World War II Weekend runs through Sunday at Test Track Park in Berwick. The event is free.