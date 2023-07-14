Keeping World War II history alive in Columbia County

Berwick has deep ties to World War II, and that's the focus of a big event this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BERWICK, Pa. — The pride runs deep in the borough of Berwick for the role this community played in World War II.

Stuart tanks were built at the American Car and Foundry Plant.

At that time, nine thousand people from across northeastern and central Pennsylvania worked there.

“Almost everyone in town had some relative that worked at the factory, whether it was in the office, engineering or metallurgy,” said Tom Mclaughlin.

The plant made more than 15,000 tanks, nearly 40 a day.

That's why the Stuart Tank Memorial Association is so proud to share its history during the 6th annual Berwick World War II Weekend.

“Everybody is welcome to come and dive into World War II history, and we're all about honoring the people who built and fought with these tanks,” said Dave Kovach, Stuart Tank Memorial Association President.

Test Track Park on South Eaton Street is taking a step back in time.

People can come check out five Stuart tanks on display, along with reenactments of the invasion of southern France.

Members of the Memorial Association say everyone could learn a thing or two by spending a day surrounded by so much history.

“My dad didn't speak about the war, he landed on the Normandy beaches the day after, but he never spoke of it,” said Debb Lutz, Stuart Tank Memorial Association. “I've learned so much about WWII by being immersed in it, you can take the time to learn more and more.”

Berwick’s World War II Weekend is free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.