'Christmas on the Home Front' in Columbia County

A museum in Berwick welcomed visitors Sunday for a holiday presentation.

Example video title will go here for this video

BERWICK, Pa. — Christmas on the homefront was held at the Stuart Tank Memorial Museum in Berwick.

Tom McLaughlin, the curator of the museum, says they've had an amazing response since it opened in April.

"We've had a visitor from the Czech Republic, a family from Sweden, some folks from Germany, a couple from Australia come visit our museum bc of the history of the Stuart Tanks because they served in almost every allied army in the world," said Tom McLaughlin, museum curator.

This month is also the 80th birthday of Berwick's Stuart Tank, Lady Lois. The 1942 ACF M3A1 Stuart Tank was built in Berwick and is currently being restored.