Opening weekend for Stuart Tank Memorial Museum

The museum honoring those who built and fought using the Stuart Tanks made in Berwick has been in the works for nearly two decades.

BERWICK, Pa. — Nearly 78 years ago to the day, the last Stuart tank rolled off the assembly line at American Car and Foundry Company in Berwick.

Craig Shepperly's dad, Frederick worked around the tanks during the early part of the war.

"He was charged with writing the parts manual or developing the parts manual for the Stuart tanks," said Shepperly.

Frederick's belongings are now on display inside the new Stuart Tank Memorial Museum.

It's been in the works for nearly 20 years; starting as an idea to buy a Stuart Tank to display as a monument paying tribute to the area that produced thousands of them.

"9,000 plus people worked from this region worked at ACF during the wartime. It means a lot to the public. It means a lot to Berwick. It means a lot to us to have the museum open," said Shepperly.

Organizers say it was important to bring the tanks back to Berwick to keep history alive for generations to come.

"It brings back memories naturally. I look at these things and think that can't be. How can it still be here? I'm still here. It's good to see some of it and remind us of the good days and not so good," said Robert Bull, WWII Veteran.

Robert Bull is referring to his time as a Lieutenant J, G in the Naval Amphibious Forces during World War II.

They were responsible for transporting soldiers and Marines to shore, often under heavy enemy fire.

The 99-year-old says the museum and its pieces don't just bring a piece of history back to the Berwick area, it also reminds us of all the sacrifices that were made for our freedom.

"I hope they appreciate what some of the boys had to go through. I was lucky," said Bull.

The grand opening for the Stuart Tank Memorial Museum runs all weekend.