Stuart Tank Memorial Museum to open in Berwick

The Stuart Tank Memorial Museum has been in the works for nearly 20 years. Now it's finally ready for the world to see.

BERWICK, Pa. — Many history buffs know how significant Berwick was to our nation's success in World War II. More than 15,000 Stuart Tanks were built in this community at the American Car and Foundry Plant.

"They had 9,135 workers from 177 communities throughout Northeast Pennsylvania," Tom McLaughlin said.

And now 78 years after that last tank was built, a museum will open two blocks away spotlighting its history. The Stuart Tank Memorial Museum opens this weekend.

"It's all about honoring the people who built and fought with the Stuart Tanks," Dave Kovach said.

The museum has been in the works for nearly 20 years. It started as an idea to buy a Stuart Tank to display as a monument.

"Several people have donated their parents uniforms and it just keeps getting better and better. More and more items are being donated," Kovach said.

There are all kinds of items in the museum.

"2009 the tank motor came up for sale on ebay. Last year the flamethrower came up for sale. We were able to buy one of those," Kovach said.

But the museum's highlight is of course the Stuart Tank. It is on indefinite loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The Stuart Tank Memorial Association also has a second tank that it uses for parades. Organizers say it was important to bring the tanks back to Berwick.

"Almost everyone in town had some relative that worked on these tanks or served on them in the military," McLaughlin said.

Organizers also say the museum is able to open because of community donations.

"We're pretty excited to be where we are today," Kovach said.

The grand opening is Saturday April 16 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free.