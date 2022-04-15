Need for summer camp workers in Lackawanna County

It's almost that time of year when kids head to summer camp. This year, there are plenty of campers, but not enough staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNMORE, Pa. — Summer is on the minds of the staff at the Greater Scranton YMCA. The playgrounds outside and inside will soon be filled with campers.

"We're just always trying to improve and make it the best summer ever," said Matthew MaCart.

Camp director Matthew MacArt says last year, the YMCA in Dunmore saw a huge boom in enrollment for its day camp.

"Coming out of those tough times, you say, summer camp, either a child or parent, everybody gets antsy for that in a good way," added MaCart.

The camp is filling up again this year, but the target number hasn't been reached yet for campers or for counselors.

"We know there's gonna be a late push, as plans smooth out for families, seeing their summer options and vacations, and they say, 'oh yeah, let's squeeze in a week or two of camp," explained MaCart.

The Wyoming Valley Area YMCA already has more campers signed up for this summer compared to last year.

There's a waitlist for some age groups in the day camp, and the overnight Camp Kresge is filling up fast too.

But staffing is not back to where it was before the pandemic.

Both the YMCA in Luzerne County and in Lackawanna County are hiring.