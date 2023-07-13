Pottsville summer reading camp brings stories to life

Students in Schuylkill County are getting life lessons from locals and learning how you can be successful even if you’re from a small town.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Marquis Ratcliff is sharing his story at the Trinity Episcopal Church's Summer Reading Camp in Pottsville.

Not with a book, but a basketball.

“I love just talking with the kids, and it's so cool to see them look up to me, and I just share back to them,” he said.

Marquis Ratcliff went to high school here in Pottsville, at Nativity BVM, before following his dream of being a collegiate basketball player.

He's back to share with students that they, too, can do the same.

“I just want people to use my story to just motivate themselves and just push themselves harder,” he added.

Ratcliff is just one out of many athletes that paid a visit to the Summer Reading Camp throughout the week. Sharing their success stories to motivate younger students.

“It gives them the opportunity to see someone in their community can do great things. And if you don't see that role model, then you don't ever think you can be it,” explained Barbara Tokarz, Summer Reading Camp Coordinator.

The students look up to him, like Tidus Rojas, who now wants to be like Ratcliff when he grows up.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I was always watching basketball games and stuff like that and so I wanted to know more about it, so when I start playing, I know a lot about it,” he mentioned.

“I think it makes this so much more real for them, and I think it's something they can take away more than just from a book,” Tokarz added.

“Like I didn't know you had to wake up at 6 o'clock in the morning to do all that,” said Angel Roma from St. Clair.

“He did a lot of work to study, to work out, and also practice, so I really think he deserves to be in the NBA,” Samuel Toussiant from Schuylkill Haven said.

Ratcliff says his new dream is coaching others to reach theirs.

“Just motivate them, give them a fire, a new kick in them, you know,” he mentioned.

Using his story to get the next generation of athletes to join him on the court.