Celebrating 65 years of 'Warmland'

Some of northeastern Pa's most famous radio voices of yesteryear gathered to celebrate the anniversary of the AM channel WARM.

KINGSTON, Pa. — WARM was the right way to wake up back in the 1960s and 70s as the popular station ruled the AM airways for Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and all of northeastern Pennsylvania.

"It had everything I wanted, I'm strictly a rock and roller, you know," said Warren Rosengrant, Kingston.

The once number-one radio station in the nation celebrated its 65th anniversary Thursday night.

A crowd of more than 100 got to see a documentary that showed the stations climb to the top and how the voices of Tom Woods and Rob Neyhard helped it stay there.

"This is the Tommy Woods Show, and then you would hear a thing timber and a tree would fall over its Woods in WARMland and let me in. They had all the rock you wanted," said Tom Woods.

"Just an honor to be a part of it, and sixty-five years later, to even be part of this, this is amazing," added Rob Neyhard.

Although it's no longer sending out broadcasts, the mighty 590 is still cherished by its once-daily listeners like Nancy Evaskitis Albert.

"When they use to have the contests and everything, they use to have caller ten and whatever you can win well, I won tickets to see Bobby Vinton up at, it was at the Tread Way Inn at that time, so I had to go to warm radio and pick up the tickets," said Albert.

Bobby Day was the go-to guy for sports in WARMland from the late 60s to the day WARM shut down.

Decades he says he'll never forget.

"We were the number one sports station in WARMland, the number one news station in WARMland, and the number one station, period. WARMland is WARMland, and it will always be WARMland," Day said.

Many of the voices that came to the WARM anniversary at the JCC in Kingston went on to jobs all over the country, but one stayed close to home.

WNEP's Mike Stevens, who you may know, spent the early '70s sharpening his writing skills as one of the late-night news reporters at the mighty 590.