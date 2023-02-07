Boil advisory in effect for Millville residents

The advisory is due to a water service line break.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Residents in part of Columbia County are now under a water boil advisory.

Officials say residents on the Millville borough water system should boil their water until further notice.

