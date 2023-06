Jeff McCreary allegedly took more than $100,000 from customers.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — The case against a contractor accused of fraud in Columbia County is headed to trial.

Officials say Jeff McCreary, owner of Vision Home Builders, took money from 13 clients but never finished the job.

A magistrate ruled that two of the three charges against him will head to trial.