x
Columbia County

Fire destroys home in Columbia County

No injuries were reported, and officials are still looking for the cause of that fire.
Credit: WNEP

BERWICK, Pa. — Flames destroyed a mobile home in Columbia County.

It happened at Berlins Trailer Court in Briar Creek Township around 6:30 p.m.

