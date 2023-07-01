Fire destroys home in Columbia County

No injuries were reported, and officials are still looking for the cause of that fire.

BERWICK, Pa. — Flames destroyed a mobile home in Columbia County.

It happened at Berlins Trailer Court in Briar Creek Township around 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and officials are still looking for the cause of that fire.

