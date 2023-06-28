x
Wayne County

Fire damages home in Wayne County

The owners were in the process of renovating the home.

WAYMART, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Wayne County.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the flames at the home in Waymart.

No one was injured after the fire.

