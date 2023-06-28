Fire damages home in Wayne County

The owners were in the process of renovating the home.

WAYMART, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Wayne County.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the flames at the home in Waymart.

The owners were in the process of renovating the home.

No one was injured after the fire.

