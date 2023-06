Crews were called to Delaware Township, near Watsontown, early Thursday.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A house in Northumberland County was heavily damaged Thursday morning after a gas explosion.

Crews were called to the place on Clemens Road in Delaware Township near Watsontown around 6:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time. The family saw the explosion on a security system.

Flames spread to the basement, collapsing the floors.

A state police fire marshal is looking for the cause.