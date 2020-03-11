Big turnout at Columbia County polling place

Voters at the Buckhorn Community Volunteer Fire Co. waited between 1 and 2 hours to vote for most of Election Day. The same voters say it normally takes 15 minutes.

BUCKHORN, Pa. — "The place is full. It looks like they're having a wedding here," said Joe Yodock of Hemlock township.

Coming to fulfill their civic duty, voting on election Day, meant waiting for a parking spot for some people at the Buckhorn Community Volunteer Fire Company.

One volunteer told Newswatch 16 this isn't what election day usually looks like.

"Nothing like this, usually, your choice of parking spots. I mean, I've never seen the parking lot completely full," said Mark Golomb. "Not only is the parking lot full, but the overflow lot is full, and people are parking in the streets."

Several voters said they knew more people were planning to vote statewide, but they didn't expect lines here to look like this.

"There's obviously something brewing. People feel very strongly. We'll see which way it is," said Chris Howell.

New faces in the crowd included first-time voters like Sadie Beaver, who wants her voice to be heard.

"I believe it was very necessary for me to come out because it really can impact, just one vote for us, and it can really change the tables on who is president."

Asking voters how long they usually wait to vote for a presidential election, most people said roughly 15 minutes. Today, people tell Newswatch 16 they waited between an hour and a half to two hours.

"I think there's a lot of people, there's so much advertising, they're taking notice of what's going on, and they want their vote to count," Yodock said.

Despite the long wait, voters hope that this isn't the last time they see such a big turnout at their local polling place.