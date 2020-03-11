Voters line up in Wayne County

Most rural counties usually don't have issues with too many voters showing up to cast their ballots all at one time, but that wasn't the case on this Election Day.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Wayne County had nearly 35,000 people register to vote in this election. Just over 10,000 mail-in ballots were sent out, and people were still dropping them off at the ballot box at the courthouse in Honesdale Tuesday morning.

We also found many people in Wayne County who were starting their Election Day by casting ballots at the polls.

Mary Thomas lives near Waymart and her polling location is on the smaller side, so she wasn't worried about coming to vote in person.

"I voted in person rather than the mail-in. I wasn't too sure about the mail-in ballots."

Voting in person was the obvious choice if you were voting in Hamli,n even with the cold and windy weather.

"Because this is a very important election, and I want to make sure my candidate gets back in the White House," Adele Fletcher said.

Many people waited nearly two hours to vote, but they say, despite the cold, and the lines, it was worth it.

"It's my civic duty to make the effort to come out and vote and be here in person shows that I'm truly an American, not that the people didn't come out. But I'm here and I'm voting in person," Mary Griffin said.

"I thought it was great. I feel that it's very important that we get out, and we do vote in person because it says a statement. It says that we still have the right to, and we want to," said Sandra Faulkner.