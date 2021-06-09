'Ya gotta Regatta' on Labor Day in Clinton County

Racers and spectators flocked to the Susquehanna River in Clinton County for the 50th Lock Haven Regatta.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Boats, live music, and good weather were part of the Labor Day fun in the Lock Haven area. This weekend was the 50th Lock Haven Regatta. The powerboat racing competition takes place on the Susquehanna River.

"The town is super welcoming for all of us, and it is really a race that everyone looks forward to coming to every year," said Chloe Sees of Danville.

"Today is just a beautiful day. Water is pretty calm; the water is going down in level. Can't beat it for the last day," said Aaron Fausey of Lock Haven.

Races took place all weekend long. Because of Hurricane Ida, boaters had to keep an eye out for debris in the water.

"There is some stuff floating through the water, but we have patrol boat drivers out there keeping their eyes out for all our drivers on the course, making sure no logs come down that we might hit," said Sees.

Labor Day marked the last day for the boat races. One racer tells Newswatch 16 that he couldn't imagine spending the holiday anywhere else.

"I wouldn't want to be doing anything else. I mean, you have a lot of people who like to eat hot dogs and hamburgers all day, but I would rather be boat racing," said Fausey.

Quite a few people spent their Labor Day watching the Lock Haven Regatta. For some, it was their first time, while others have been coming for years.

"I come down here on Friday and decided to bring my buddy Jim down here to watch the boat races," said Ralph Montresor of State College.

"Great first time. It is a learning experience and to see how fast they go. Having a great time," said Jim Wapinski of Altoona.