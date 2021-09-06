State Parks busy this Labor Day

People who did not have to labor on Labor Day spent the day at Tobyhanna State Park.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township had no shortage of people enjoying this sunny September Day.

Vikki Verello from New Jersey did not have to labor on Labor Day, so she packed up her kayak and hit the water.

"We usually go to lakes like this, but this is nice here. I haven't even gotten the chance to take it all in, but it's a beautiful lake," said Verello.

This is the second year in row state parks have been bustling with visitors because of the pandemic as people reunite with nature.

A lot of people spent their summer days camping, kayaking, and sitting on the beach.

"Oh, it's absolutely gorgeous. It's not too hot, not too cold. It's great," said Jennifer Fassl, Bangor.

People who came to hang out here at Tobyhanna State Park are not at all surprised that it's busy. Number one, it's a holiday, but number two, in neighboring Carbon County, at Beltzville State Park, the beach is closed because of damage from Hurricane Ida.

"There's got to be like 100 people out on the water, between the boats, the kayaks, the paddle boats. We've seen people on tubes before. It's nice. It's a nice day out today. We weren't sure what the weather was going to be like, but it's good," said Verello.

Brothers Nathan and Gabe Fassl from Bangor were busy building sandcastles with moats on the beach. This is their favorite time.

"Oh, I am just hanging out with my family. I like the beach. It's nice and warm and stuff," said Nathan Fassl, Bangor.

"Oh, I'm building a sandcastle," said Gabe Fassl, Bangor.

"How is the water?"