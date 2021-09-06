All Home Days: an Elysburg tradition

When many people have the day off from work, some people in the Elysburg area came to an event which honors our veterans.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — There was a long line for pizza at the Ralpho Township Memorial Park near Elysburg, but Dennis Wenner did not mind waiting.

"Very nice place, very good. Food is good too. So are the potato pancakes; try them," Wenner said.

All Home Days is a tradition at Ralpho Township Memorial Park. There are games, food vendors, and fireworks throughout the three-day event.

"The food and the crafts, but I didn't see any crafts yet this year that I wanted," Barbara Foura said.

All Home Days started in 1919 to welcome veterans home from World War I. The event is in its 102nd year. It is always held on Labor Day Weekend.

"Today it's nice, sunny and I like it hot, so it's nice today," Foura said.

The Overlook Fire Company sells potato cakes and funnel cake.

"It's a fundraiser for our fire company, very important to purchase emergency equipment, turnout gear, etc.," Chief Clint Herr said.

Since All Home Days really is about honoring those who have served, a big part of the event is a veteran's memorial. There are more than 1,000 flags in the display. They represent the people from Elysburg who died while serving our country.