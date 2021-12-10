Woman hurt in I-80 crash files lawsuit

The woman is seeking damages from the crash that happened on I-80 in Clinton County on Dec. 16 2020.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman seriously hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton County has filed a lawsuit against several truck drivers and trucking companies.

According to the suit, Bianca Armbruster claims the drivers were negligent by going too fast for conditions and being unable to stop in time.

I-80 was closed in both directions during that crash on December 16 of 2020 and two people were killed.

Armbruster is looking for at least $75,000 in damages.