The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Routes 6 and 11 in Dalton.

DALTON, Pa. — A two-car crash has shut down a road in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Routes 6 and 11 in Dalton.

Officials say one car swerved to avoid a dead deer and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Routes 6 and 11 are closed in both directions until further notice after the crash in Lackawanna County.