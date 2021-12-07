Bird-watching spot dedicated to local woman in Carbon County

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — A bird-watching spot in Carbon County was dedicated to a local woman.
Carola Sauers was killed in 2014 in a car crash.
The Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill was one of her favorite places.
"I think she would like to know that people came here and found some peace and some quiet. A place to reflect, and a place to get in tune with nature because as she used to say, people are getting away from that," said Michael Sauers of Hazleton. "We need to do that more for us to solve a lot of other problems on the planet."
Money donated by Carola's husband went towards new lumber, new chairs, and bird-watching field guides.
