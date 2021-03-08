Clinton County Fair is in full swing

The 48th Clinton County Fair is taking place this week after it was canceled last year.

MACKEYVILLE, Pa. — The Clinton County Fair is up and running for its 48th year. The fair began this past weekend, but it's not too late to come by; events and activities will go on through August 7.

"Saturday, we end with Bill Haley and the Comets as our entertainment along with a lot of things going on in the barns that the 4-H will be running," said Barb Forshey, a fair manager.

One of the most popular attractions at the Clinton County Fair is the livestock contests. The 4-H kids have been working hard all week to have their animals ready to show.

"So you have to wash your pigs, you have to clip them, and just make them look nice," said Evan Dubbs of Jersey Shore.

Hunter Jeirles won best in show for the sheep contest on Monday night.

"It is fun because I love doing it, and it gives me activities to do instead of sitting around at my house," said Hunter Jeirles of Blanchard.

And what would a fair be without vendors?

Ken Aten is one of the most popular stops at the fairgrounds. The iced tea stand has been busy all week.

"Folks say we just have the best tea around, and they can't find anything like it. There's people who come from fair to fair, and they say this is their first stop," said Aten.

The Clinton County Fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Fair organizers tell Newswatch 16 that it is great to see folks having fun at the fair again.

"It is just a great time to see everyone come out and support our small community fair, but we rely on the local people to come out and enjoy our entertainment," said Donna Wech, a fair manager.