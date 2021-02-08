Cheerful fairgoers return in Schuykill County

The Schuylkill County Fair is underway this week near Schuylkill Haven.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Fair is back. People started to file into the fairgrounds on Monday after a year away.

There are two notable additions to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds this year and one big loss. State representatives and military members were on hand as the American flag rose up the new flagpole right outside the front gates. Donated by the Hydro Company, it's dedicated to American heroes.

A personal hero to the fair family was also recognized. A prominent fair building was dedicated to Denise Kennedy, mother of fair president Paul Kennedy.

"My board has honored our family to dedicate the competitive building and honor my mother Denise Kennedy," he said.

Now it's time to make new memories as the gates open on the 2021 Schuylkill County Fair. It has carnival rides, games for all ages, and live entertainment. The latest farm technology is on display alongside antique farm equipment, even machines with only a single horsepower.

But you can't miss the fair food. Cheesesteak anyone?

"I melt cheese on. I don't use the can stuff. I melt cheese on top, onions, peppers, sauce," said Rose Marie Wuchter of Rose's Concessions.

As for sweets, you're covered.

"We take the traditional Oreo and we batter-dip it in our homemade funnel cake batter. And of course, you've got to fry it to perfection. You have some powdered sugar and some chocolate syrup or whipped cream on top if you like," said Marsha Huey with Huey's Concessions.

Missing the fairs last summer was tough on vendors. Huey says she had to get creative, setting her stands up on the side of the road.

"With nothing to draw the crowd in, the numbers just aren't what they should've been. But it was enough to, you know, kind of get by."

Fair vendors are excited to see business coming back.

"This year everything's been really good since there was nothing last year, it seems to be much better," Wuchter said.

"This summer's been awesome. The crowds have been tremendous everywhere we've went. Great support. All positive attitudes, it's been really nice," Huey added.

Younger fairgoers find sheer joy at the fair's petting zoo. Lambert the sheep is all freshened up and ready.

One trick pony or not, this fella will soon be saddled up. The owner says pony rides have been big this summer.

"Two weeks ago, 163 in one day. We have four ponies and you just keep switching them out," said Anne Dalvet with Sunset Boarding Stables.

She says the response this year has been unmatched.