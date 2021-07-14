150th Lycoming County Fair underway in Hughesville

After most of the fairs in our area were canceled last year, fair season is now a go, and folks in Lycoming County are ready for all the fun.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — This year marks the 150th edition of the Lycoming County Fair held in Hughesville. Organizers have had two years to plan this year's event. Last year's Lycoming County Fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our fair is a 10-day-long fair and it is one of the longer ones in the state. It starts today on the 14th and it runs through Saturday, July 24. We have events every day. Gates are open at 4 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. on the weekends," said Dixie McCoy.

Folks who love coming to the Lycoming County Fair will have a new event to look forward to this year.

"Monday night, we have a tough truck event which is basically trucks racing on our track, so they are going over jumps and going up and down ramps as two of them race side by side."

And what would a fair be without its food vendors? Vendors Newswatch 16 spoke with are excited about fair season.

"Ready to serve the patrons of the Lycoming County Fair and ones we have seen many, many years and didn't get to see last year so we are super excited," said Mark Strous of Gunsey's Hot Sausages.

Gunsey's Hot Sausages has been a staple at the fair since 1969. Strous says they have been working all day to get food ready for when the gates open.

"Prepping our food and our wonderful famous hot sausage, getting the fryers ready to serve some fresh cut french fries."

According to the Stormtracker 16 team, Hughesville should have some hot weather over the fair's 10-day span. Patrons should look to cool down by stopping at Glenda & Scott's Ice Cream. Owner Scott Johnson makes his ice cream using a gas-powered hit-and-miss motor.