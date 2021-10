Public Safety sent out the alert due an armed robbery suspect nearby.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University sent an alert out to students in State College asking them to seek shelter.

The alert went out just after 3 p.m.

Public Safety was warning students of an armed robbery suspect on North Atherton Street near the bus station near University Park.

01PSU AlertU-P: Armed Robbery suspect still at large, remain vigilant and avoid the area of 152 North Atherton Street — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) October 31, 2021

Students were asked to seek shelter, and secure doors as authorities investigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.