Cooking oil thieves strike in West Pittston

We saw a string of similar thefts earlier this year. Now a recent heist in Luzerne County was caught on camera.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Thieves are again stealing used cooking oil from area restaurants.

This recent cooking oil theft happened Wednesday morning at B3Q Smokehouse in West Pittston. Thieves steal the oil to sell as fuel but this theft was a little different than others we've talked about in the past.

Security camera video given to us by West Pittston police shows the oil thieves in a white van, with Pennsylvania plates registered in Allentown, backed up to the storage container for the oil, but then police say the owner of the restaurant tried to stop the thieves.

You can see the owner puts his vehicle in a position to try and keep the thieves from leaving, but they got away, as a result leaving damage to the owner's car, and the van they are driving.