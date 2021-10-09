Police: Man stole car, robbed gas stations in Wilkes-Barre

Police say a man stole a car, then robbed two gas stations in the city on Saturday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car and robbing two gas stations in Luzerne County.

Police in Wilkes-Barre say Kenneth Johnson, 24, stole a car along High Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Afterward, Johnson allegedly went to the Citgo Station on Kidder Street, hit the clerk on the side of the head, and robbed the business.

As police were investigating the robbery, they believe Johnson robbed Turkey Hill at the corner of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Coal Street.

Officers tried to follow Johnson, but he took off. He later crashed along Carey Avenue in Hanover Township.

Police took Johnson into custody. Police then found he was wanted on unrelated felony charges.

He is locked up in Luzerne County.