SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for a man who held up a convenience store this morning.

It happened just before five Monday morning at the Joe's Kwik Mart on North Keyser Avenue.

Officers say the robber asked the clerk for a drink, jumped over the counter, and took money from the cash register.

There's no word how much money he got away with.