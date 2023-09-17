x
Centre County

Penn State student charged after hitting, killing another student

Ahmed Alqubaisi faces homicide by vehicle charges after police say he hit and killed Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre Tuesday.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An international student at Penn State is facing homicide by vehicle and other charges after police say he hit and killed another international student with his car.

Police say around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 20-year-old Ahmed Alqubaisi of the United Arab Emirates was speeding and crossed over the double yellow line on East Park Avenue and struck 25-year-old Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre of Sweden while she was jogging on the sidewalk. Arnesson-Cronhamre died as a result of her injuries.

Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.

Alqubaisi faces homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and related charges. 

He remains locked up at the Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is set for September 27.

State College Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact them at (814) 234-7150.

