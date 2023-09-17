Police investigating gunfire in Nanticoke

Officials say shots were fired just before 1 p.m. Sunday along the 200 block of Hanover Street.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Luzerne County.

Officials with the Nanticoke City Police Department say shots were fired along the 200 block of Hanover Street in Nanticoke just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

A parked vehicle along Hanover Street was struck by the gunfire, but no one was inside at the time.

No injuries have been reported, and no one is in custody at this time.

The gunfire remains under investigation in Nanticoke.