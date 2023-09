The borough-wide boil advisory excluding Butler Township was issued Sunday following a water main break along the 300 block of Centre Street.

ASHLAND, Pa. — A water boil advisory has been issued for all of Ashland Borough, with the exception of Butler Township following a water main break along the 300 block of Centre Street on Sunday.

Crews are currently repairing the break, and the borough is asking all customers not to drink the water before boiling it first.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.