Friendly senior competition returns to Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Warm-ups for ladder ball were intense as senior citizens tested their skills inside the Lehighton Recreation Center.

"Seven years I've been coming," said Viola Hettler of Lehighton. "I like it; it's fun. You get to meet people you haven't seen for a while."

The 33rd annual Senior Games are taking place in Carbon County.

The teams are separated by five Carbon County school districts and then by age.

More than 150 senior citizens, age 60 and up, from across the county are participating.

Robert Sluck from Jim Thrope is one of them.

"You meet friends that you don't see from year to year that are in the games, you know, and that's what it's all about. It's an activity. You know, it's a lot of fun," Sluck said.

Playing some of the games is a lot harder than it looks. People say over the past couple of years, they've been able to get a lot of practice because the games were canceled by the pandemic.

"You look forward to it year to year to year, and they didn't have it like you said the last two years," Sluck said.

"It's kind of a celebration because we're back. We're back again, and everybody's happy to be here," said Anne Horrigan, Senior Games director.

The team with the most points at the end of the tournament gets a trophy.

The Senior Games wrap up next week.

