High-speed ski lift coming to Blue Mountain

PALMERTON, Pa. — While the slopes at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton aren't covered in white powder these days, that doesn't mean employees aren't thinking about the upcoming ski and snowboarding season.

The resort has announced plans to install a new high-speed, six-person lift.

"It's really going to help transport guests from the valley to the summit and really use this west side of the mountain trails. So the new lift will start at the valley. It'll take you to the top of the mountain where our Main Street and Burma chairs previously were," said Ashley Seier, the marketing director for the mountain.

Seier says the new lift can carry 3,000 people an hour. Guests will get from the bottom of the mountain to the top in less than five minutes.

"It's going to be a better experience. You're going to be able to get more runs in. You're going to be able to wait in lines less, and we're going to be able to increase capacity, too," Seier said. "We'll be able to hold more skiers and riders on the weekends."

The old ski lift and chairs are from the 1980s, and you can take one home.

"We have a lot of really loyal pass holders, and the mountain is going to be in its 45th ski season this year, and you know, we just really saw the demand for people who wanted to own that piece and have a lot of great memories here and how cool to have a memory like that in your home," said Seier.

The chairs are $1,200 each.

