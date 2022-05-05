Carbon County woman helping people in Ukraine

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice spoke with her about what It's been like in the war-torn country.

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — What started as a trip to bring Tetyana Sakharova's ill father-in-law from Ukraine to the United States quickly turned into a month-long mission to feed and transport sick children and adults.

"I went by myself, and I thought I would see all the orphanage houses and what we sent from the USA. All the supplies and everything to orphanages and volunteer organizations, so I went through what they're doing here and see it, not just only talking about it," said Tetyana Sakharova of Albrightsville.

The Ukrainian native from Albrightsville traveled to Ukraine with 23 suitcases, one for herself and 22 filled with medicine and medical supplies for those who need it.

While she has been able to help many, Sakharova says her trip hasn't been easy. A day after she got to Lviv, the city was bombed and remains under attack.

"It is scary, and you start calling everyone who you know, who is close to the place or where it looks like from at least by its explosion with whatever, and you start to call into all of your friends," Sakharova said. "All of your family who is close, like, 'Are you OK?'"

Sakharova has extended her stay twice already. She feels the need to continue to help.

"They still have a life here. They still try to work," Sakharova said. "They try a lot of things ... It's a lot of kids and refugee families that were transferred here, and It looks like it's not safe anymore here either."

She continues to be surprised by the strength of her people but says they still need help.

"A lot of Americans helped the few first weeks, and now it's like, 'Oh, they don't need anymore.' They do. They do need the help, and they probably will need your help for months, even if it stops tomorrow," Sakharova said.

If you are interested in donating to Ukraine, click here.

Or you can mail a check to:

New World Association of Emigrants from Eastern Europe

New World Business school

9857 Bustleton Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19115