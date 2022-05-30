Paying tribute to our veterans in Carbon County

The parade and service are a long-standing tradition in the county, spanning more than 75 years.

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — With the ringing of the bell, Carbon County's largest tribute for our veterans kicked off in Summit Hill.

"We always honor our fallen comrades every year on Memorial Day," said Stephen Figura, the 2022 parade grand marshall.

Following a ceremony at Ludlow Park, the annual Memorial Day parade started.

Every year, hundreds come out to honor and remember those who died serving our country.

Vince Gryzik of Bartonsville comes every year.

"Oh, it's an enjoyable day, beautiful day. Get together with friends and family," Gryzik said.

Gryzik's been coming for the past 45 years.

He says many people need to remember the importance of the day.

"It's a special day to recognize all the fallen and you know who gave it all some that gave their lives for our freedom," Gryzik said. "You know that's what it's all about."

Nearly every borough in the county participated in the parade to thank and remember all that our servicemen and woman have done.

Jim Herberger of Lansford brought the kids out to teach them why today is so important.

"So he can learn history too. Learn what it's about. Who was honoring and why were honoring them," said Herberger.

The parade ended at the cemetery in the borough, giving people the opportunity to honor each of the local veterans who gave their lives for our country.