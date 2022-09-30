Nesquehoning Halloween display gives back

The Halloween display draws so many people that the homeowner is using its popularity to give back. He's collecting school supplies for Panther Valley.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Call it a love for all things spooky and scary.

What started as a hobby for Alan Kloss of Nesquehoning quickly turned into a passion for all things Halloween.

"I found enjoyment out of it because. With having the one and seeing how my kid reacted to it and everything, you know, this is something kinda nice, and you have a small display, and people are driving by and taking pictures and everything and like I really wanna give something for people to look at," Kloss said.

And he did.

About 100 ghouls and goblins of all types lurk on Kloss' property on 7th Avenue in Nesquehoning.

He started decorating about 5 years ago but recently started to take it to the next level adding things such as a hearse, real tombstones, and coffins.

Kloss says while his electric bill isn't as high as you might expect, the display is a labor of love.

"I started on September 1st, and I ended about the middle of the month and then as far as set up and break down every day. Setup is almost 2 hours every day, and then to break it down is roughly another hour," Kloss said.

The Halloween display draws so many people that the homeowner is using its popularity to give back. He's collecting school supplies for Panther Valley.

"This is something that's for kids and is a way to really get attention and bring like to the situation, Kloss said. "Because, like I said, I would have known. But with something like this, with the attention it draws, it's easy to actually bring that attention to the school they need."

Kloss' neighbor across the street is also looking to help, collecting donations for cats and dogs at animal shelters in the area.

He hopes the display brings smiles to many.

"Everybody also basically revolves around Christmas being the fun time of the year. But there are so many kids and even adults that just get a thrill out of seeing something like this.

Kloss says the real magic happens at night. You can visit the display on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.