Man charged after coal mine standoff

David Eisenhower faces charges related to burglary and terroristic threats following a standoff with police while he was in a coal mine in Carbon County.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Charges have been filed against 43-year-old David Eisenhower, the Lehighton man who allegedly started a standoff with police while he was in a coal mine in Carbon County.

Investigators say when staff at the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford noticed him inside the mine, he threatened to shoot them.

After about 12 hours, officials brought him out.

It's still unclear why he went down into the mine.

He faces charges related to burglary and terroristic threats in Carbon County.