LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two people on a motorcycle were injured in a crash with a bear in Lycoming County .

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Pleasant Valley Road in Hepburn Township.

Lycoming Regional Police said Scot Dunlap, 65; and Diane Dunlap, 64; both from Montoursville, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after hitting the bear.