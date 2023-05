A man was found lying in the road early Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Luzerne County after a man was found dead.

Officers responded to the intersection of Amber Lane and North Grant Street in Wilkes-Barre after midnight on Monday morning to find a man lying in the road.

The Luzerne County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending.

If you have any information about this death, contact Wilkes-Barre police.