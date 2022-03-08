Helicopter crashes in Carbon County

Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood.

Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township.

