The crash happened Wednesday morning at a crossing on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A train and a tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue.

No one was injured.

Some fuel from the tractor-trailer spilled onto the road.

Officials tell us they do not expect to file any charges after the crash.