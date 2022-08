The wreck in Schuylkill County closed part of the interstate Wednesday morning.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash has part of a highway closed in Schuylkill County.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville are closed because of the wreck.

PennDOT has not said how long the lanes will be shut down.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

