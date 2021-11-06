Check out some of the new things to see and do in Jim Thorpe

Organizations are restarting tours of the Carbon County borough as we head into the summer tourist season.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe is a popular tourist destination with lots to see and do. As we inch out of the pandemic, more attractions are welcoming visitors back.

St. Mark's and St. John's Episcopal Church is one of those places. The church holds tours.

"it's a big part of our income right now. We are living off of our endowments, but it helps," said tour director John Horvath.

On the church tour, there's a lot to see and history to learn. The beauty of this tour is the architecture and stained-glass windows.

There are original Tiffany and Gibson stained-glass windows.

Horvath recently learned from an expert that one window has a one-of-a-kind story behind it.

"It's the only Gibson in the United States—and he said he's seen every one of them—in memory of their mother. He said that it could also be the only one in the world since stained-glass makers did not make glass in memory of their parents."

Also new in Jim Thorpe this year is a walking tour of the entire borough, starting at the Carbon County Courthouse.

" I was born and raised in Philadelphia. I know what it is to have historical places to visit. This has history to it," said Sanford Piltch from Allentown.