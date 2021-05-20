Historic trolley tours coming to Jim Thorpe

The trolley tours will showcase some of the history in downtown Jim Thorpe and its surrounding areas.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe was once a vacation spot for Lynn and Ed Humphreys, but now it's their home. Passionate about the area, they had an idea to start a business called Jim Thorpe Trolley tours.

It's was a pipe dream that became a reality for the Humphreys. With a knack for history, the couple purchased the trolleys to showcase some of the history in downtown Jim Thorpe and its surrounding areas.

"Tourists come and they see the attractions, but maybe not take advantage of everything there is to offer in town because it's hard to get from place to place, and also just want to have another way for them to learn the history of the town," said Lynn Humphrey.

The duo partnered with Penn's Peak, the pick-up and drop-off location for the tours, helping free up some parking downtown.

The trolleys will run historic and wine tours Friday through Sunday.

"We're not really in the shuttle business. We're in the tour business, and we think there's so much to learn and know about Carbon County and Mauch Chunk," said Ed Humphrey.

Tourists we spoke with say Jim Thorpe is a beautiful place, and they want to know more about its history.

"We took a little tour by car first and then hopped out and said, 'OK, we're going to shop a little bit.' So I'd love to see how the rowhouses were built," said Carey Skelton of Jamestown, New York.