Plan to expand train rides in Jim Thorpe

A popular tourist attraction in Carbon County is looking to expand its operation north into Luzerne County.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Spring is a busy time of year for train rides here in downtown Jim Thorpe.

Tony Miles from Middletown was waiting to take an afternoon ride.

"We just came up for a couple of days to hang out. We've been on the train before," said Miles.

This tourist attraction could soon expand its operation.

The Reading and Northern Railroad announced plans to potentially run an excursion from the Pittston area to Jim Thorpe. The project would take several years to complete.

Carbon County Commissioner Rocky Ahner thinks the plan has potential.

"It's really great that we can enhance and get people from different areas. I mean, regulars that come, we want them to keep coming, but we'd like to also have people from other areas come, so it's going to be a good thing," said Commissioner Ahner.

The hope is that if more people decide to take the train in and out of the borough, it could free up some parking spaces downtown.

"It's hard to say no it won't help with parking, but sure it's always an issue here, and it's welcome as well. People can just get off the train, walk around and go back when it's convenient," said Ted Hamilton, owner of Antiques on Broadway.

Hamilton hopes to see the plan become a reality.

"Oh, it's a fantastic idea just for the build on the tourism that we have here and help all the businesses out, naturally," said Hamilton.

There's no set date for when the project could be done.