D&L Connector Trail Enhancement project begins in Jim Thorpe

An improvement project is underway in one part of Carbon County.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Trees are coming down at the Carbon County parking lot in Jim Thorpe.

The county started its D&L Connector Trail enhancement project between the pedestrian bridge and the trail connector at the north end of the lot.

It's the first step of the project.

"Well, I think it's great. They are going to make it a lot safer for the bikes in here," said Mike Cormier, Lehighton.

The trail enhancement project is designed to take hikers and bikers off the county parking lot and onto a safer and better-constructed section of the D&L Trail here in the borough.

Hikers and bikers are happy to see that this improvement project is underway because when this parking lot is busy, it can get a little dicey.

"It's a pretty good idea because I almost got backed over on once. It wasn't fun. I think this is a lot better because it's much safer," said Aydyn Koehler, Lehighton.

"With biking, it's even more dangerous with all the cars coming in and out," said Gisela Leck, Bethlehem.

According to county officials, there will still be some parts of the trail that will still go through the parking lot where there is not enough room for it to be moved to the other side of the guide rail.

Other areas will be separated by the guide rail and a fence.

"It's just really nice and this is a beautiful area. It's nice to be able to enjoy it fully," said Kelcy Leck, Bethlehem.