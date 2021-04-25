Fourth-year for Jim Thorpe independent film fest

Sunday marked the final day for the film festival in Carbon County.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Sunday marked the final day for a film festival in Carbon County.

The Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival featured 90 entries over the last four days. Filmmakers from all over the country submitted 900 films.

This was the fourth year of the festival. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Filmmakers were happy to be a part of the festival at the Mauch Chunk Opera House this year.

"Every year, it just gets better and better. It's a super magical event. It's a really great thing to have in the area here. I'm really happy I'm going to be putting something out that I made during lockdown," said Tedd Hazard, filmmaker for "Spare Change."