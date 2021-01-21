Guthrie opening coronavirus vaccine clinic in Bradford County

All appointments for the clinic have been taken due to heavy demand.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — The Guthrie health care system is holding a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Friday in Bradford County.

There was a limited supply of vaccines available, and all appointments have been filled.

The clinic is for people 65 and older.

It's being held at the former Kmart building along Elmira Street outside Sayre.

Guthrie says future clinics will be held when they receive additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We need the public's patience. There's going to be points in time that the vaccine's available, where it's not available, where there's going to be lines on the phone to get an appointment scheduled. We just need to ask for their patience," said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO.

Clinic hours of operation for this wave of vaccination will be as follows:

Friday, January 22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 23: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 24: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, January 25: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.